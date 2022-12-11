Venus USDC 24-Hour Volume Reaches $16.69 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $103.75 million and approximately $16.69 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02174617 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,169,894.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

