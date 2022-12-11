Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VSTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Verastem Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
Read More
