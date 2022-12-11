Verge Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.37 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $42.60 million and $4.37 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,142.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00452725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021892 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00886039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00111750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00625952 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00259428 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,500 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

