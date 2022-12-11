Verge Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.37 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $42.60 million and $4.37 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,142.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00452725 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021892 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00886039 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00111750 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00625952 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005827 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00259428 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,500 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
