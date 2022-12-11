Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 75 at Barclays

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Performance

LON VIC opened at GBX 70 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.54 million and a PE ratio of 7,000.00. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 1-year low of GBX 33.50 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 118.80 ($1.45). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Victorian Plumbing Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Dianne Walker purchased 22,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £10,412.38 ($12,696.48).

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

