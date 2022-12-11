Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.