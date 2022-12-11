Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Raised to $12.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $7.90 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VVNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 419,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 213,556 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198,720 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 174,283 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

