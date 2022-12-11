Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Raised to $12.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $7.90 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
VVNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance
Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.