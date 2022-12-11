Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $84.83 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00018444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $84.83 million and $5.77 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00011829 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021213 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00238814 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

