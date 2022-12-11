Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.9% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,905,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 100,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

