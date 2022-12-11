WAXE (WAXE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $171,497.92

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $59.04 or 0.00343923 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and $171,497.92 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars.

