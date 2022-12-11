WazirX One Day Volume Reaches $3.63 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. WazirX has a total market cap of $63.55 million and $3.63 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $933.61 or 0.05452909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00509293 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.93 or 0.30175861 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

