Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Sells 35,187 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,187 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,993 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $590,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $2,990,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $7,295,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $144.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.