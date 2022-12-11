Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $164.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.80.
Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of RXDX stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $117.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Prometheus Biosciences
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
