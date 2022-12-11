Wells Fargo & Company Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $70.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.30.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ASO opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,101 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,288. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.