WhiteCoin Price Down 9.6% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $38.74 million and approximately $703,091.64 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00450230 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001221 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018540 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000454 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

