Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.82.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of WING stock opened at $153.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.53, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.96. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $178.68.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
