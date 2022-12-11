Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.82.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 560.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WING stock opened at $153.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.53, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.96. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $178.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

