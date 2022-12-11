WINkLink Price Down 4% This Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded down 4% against the US dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $84.22 million and $21.23 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008882 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $25,151,751.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

