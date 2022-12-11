WOO Network Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. One WOO Network token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $149.08 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $933.61 or 0.05452909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00509293 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.93 or 0.30175861 BTC.

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,195,212,057 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

