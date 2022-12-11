Wrapped BNB Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $36.07 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $291.25 or 0.01696549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,817,449 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

