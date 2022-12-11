Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Achieves $61.01 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $61.01 million and $60,945.38 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,070,324,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,714,135,178 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,070,290,273 with 1,714,100,834 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0357495 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $52,354.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

