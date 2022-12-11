WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$183.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$183.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at WSP Global

In related news, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$159.47 per share, with a total value of C$95,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$813,297.

WSP Global Price Performance

WSP Global Announces Dividend

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$161.73 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$130.65 and a 1 year high of C$185.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$159.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

