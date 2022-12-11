X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.1 %

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Further Reading

