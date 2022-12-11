X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 2,164,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,478. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $64.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,679,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 307,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 2,504,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 765,706 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.