X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 2,164,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,478. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $64.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,679,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 307,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 2,504,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 765,706 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.
