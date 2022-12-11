XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Tops $53.48 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, XYO has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $53.48 million and $217,940.58 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011824 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00239903 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003719 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00421171 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $238,459.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.