Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

