1,846 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,940,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $151.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

