1irstGold (1GOLD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,777.74

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $7,777.74 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for $64.36 or 0.00377803 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

