357,542 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 357,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,888,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.0% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,254,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,772,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SRLN stock opened at $41.11 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97.

