37,188 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.3% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 70,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,353,000 after purchasing an additional 112,620 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $147.32. 44,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.63. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $150.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

