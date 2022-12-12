525 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $63.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $273.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

