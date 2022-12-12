Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Tops $1.05 on Exchanges

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00006127 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $47.41 million and approximately $28.96 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
About Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.
