Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

About Abacus Mining & Exploration

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

