Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 3.7 %

ASO opened at $54.45 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,101 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,288. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $2,448,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $288,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

