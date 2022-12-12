Acala Token (ACA) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $70.59 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012180 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00044714 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00020678 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00240130 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12368841 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,480,860.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.