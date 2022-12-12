Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Shares Gap Down to $288.41

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $288.41, but opened at $280.15. Accenture shares last traded at $287.01, with a volume of 6,957 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.37. The firm has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 418,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

