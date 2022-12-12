Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Admiral Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMIGY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. 10,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,491. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMIGY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($20.73) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($31.95) to GBX 2,490 ($30.36) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.36) to GBX 2,743 ($33.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,363.67.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Further Reading

