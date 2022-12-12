Adshares (ADS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $704,864.43

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $46.26 million and $704,864.43 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00007885 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005532 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001987 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000767 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,263 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.