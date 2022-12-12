Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.50

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20), with a volume of 244981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.20).

Advanced Oncotherapy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £85.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About Advanced Oncotherapy

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

