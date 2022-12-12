Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.75.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

