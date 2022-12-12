AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.11% of AGCO worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Strs Ohio grew its position in AGCO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in AGCO by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $132.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. AGCO’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

