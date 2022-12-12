agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of agilon health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.38.

NYSE:AGL opened at $17.31 on Thursday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 0.78.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 10,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $248,000.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $601,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $521,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 10,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $248,000.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 28.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter worth $469,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $770,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $289,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

