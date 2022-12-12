agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

AGL has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.38.

AGL stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 10,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $248,000.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,401.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 10,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $248,000.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $249,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,624 shares of company stock worth $1,377,576 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in agilon health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

