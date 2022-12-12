Aion (AION) 1-Day Volume Tops $565,804.04

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $16.83 million and $565,804.04 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00121215 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00227763 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00056274 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00039304 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000407 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

