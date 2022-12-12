Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $93,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $315.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $320.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

