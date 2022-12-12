Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.53.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,328. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,285. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

