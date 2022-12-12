Algorand Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001249 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $39.31 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00075187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00055336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024123 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004973 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,534,395 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,143,969 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

