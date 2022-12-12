Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Allkem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Allkem in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Allkem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allkem in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Allkem Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OROCF opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. Allkem has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

