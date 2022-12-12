Alpha Finance Lab Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $93.41 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.82 or 0.01638956 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00013751 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00026656 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00033388 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.36 or 0.01753806 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

