Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Declares None Dividend of $5.42

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 5.418 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR opened at $153.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.77. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). The business had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

