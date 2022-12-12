AlphaValue Downgrades Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) to Reduce

AlphaValue cut shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gecina from €150.00 ($157.89) to €125.00 ($131.58) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gecina from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.92.

Gecina Stock Down 11.2 %

GECFF opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14. Gecina has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $148.35.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

