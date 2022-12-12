Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MO. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.
Altria Group Stock Performance
NYSE:MO traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $46.96. 5,191,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,675,911. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
